RACINE – The Racine Police Department (RPD) will reopen its indoor front service counter at 730 Center St. effective Monday. The lobby and service counter were closed earlier this month because of concerns about the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Racine Police Department announced the change via its Facebook page over the weekend.

The service counter hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public may also conduct business through the RPD’s drive-up window located adjacent to the lobby.

