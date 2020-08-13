The Racine Police Department (RPD) announced Thursday that officers would distribute all-natural hand sanitizer and face masks to the community from their squad cars.

Officers who are out in Racine’s neighborhoods every day will be handing out hand sanitizer and masks while supplies last. The overall goal is to create a safer and healthier Racine.

The Racine Police Department is grateful to CKM Inc. for their donation to the citizens of Racine. CKM Inc. manufactured the all-natural hand sanitizer. Companies like CKM Inc. are proud community members that play a vital role in the health and vibrancy of Racine, especially during these unique and challenging times.

