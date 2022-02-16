The Racine Police Department announced that K9 Officer Odin peacefully passed away on Feb. 15, 2022. Odin was a pure-bred German Shepherd who loved serving the City of Racine alongside his partner, Officer Steve Beal.

Officer Steve Beal had 3 years of experience with the K9 department prior to being paired with Odin. Officer Beal also has full custody of K9 Dixie, who also served the city, until 2021.

Officer Odin Joins Police Department Odin joined the Racine Police Department’s K9 Unit in 2015. He was born and selected as a working line dog in Germany. K9 Officer Odin was funded by proceeds raised during the Racine Policeman’s Ball. Officer Beal and K9 Officer Odin received training at American K-9 Interdiction (AK9I) in Carrsville, Virginia. The facility is a World-Class Accredited K9 Training Institution & K9 Solutions Provider. He was 2 1/2 years old at the time when he joined the force. Throughout his years of service, this loyal working dog assisted Officer Beal and the Racine Police Department in numerous ways. For example, Odin was able to assist in arrests and apprehending combative suspects. At the time of his passing, Officer Odin was almost 9 1/2 years old. Officers Beal and Odin – Credit: Steve Beal, Racine Police K9 Department Remembering Officer Odin The Racine Police K-9 Unit stated on their Facebook page, “Yesterday K9 Odin passed away comfortably alongside his handler and friend, Officer Steve Beal. K9 Odin served the city of Racine for years with loyalty, dedication, and intensity. Odin was truly one of a kind. You will be missed.”

Additionally, Mount Pleasant Police K-9 Department posted on Facebook stating, “Odin was a warrior until the end. Odin was laid to rest after a day full of training, friends, and treats. Odin, you will be missed.”

K9 Police Dogs

You can learn more about the dogs who work for the Racine Police Department by visiting their Facebook page. The K9 Department is funded by donations. Contact the Racine Police Department to make a donation to the unit.

