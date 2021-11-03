The Racine Police Explorers program is seeking new members. The youth organization, part of the Racine Police Department, is for people who are interested or considering pursuing a career in Law Enforcement. People between the ages of 12 and 21 years old are welcome. This community-centered group participates in scenario-based training on topics like crime scenes, defensive tactics, traffic stops, and physical fitness.

Historically, Racine Police Explorers have volunteered in the community for various events such as Pancake Day, parades, community basketball games, and more.

Explorers get the opportunity to be involved in Racine and even get the chance to do ride alongs with Racine police officers. Additionally, members of the Racine Police Explorers are able to compete in local and national competitions. Members in the Explorers program earn volunteer hours, which can be put toward earning Racine Unified School District high school credits.

Those interested should contact Sgt. James Pettis at (262) 939-2869. Follow the Racine PD’s Facebook page for updates.

Local Police & Fire News

