RACINE – The Racine Police Department revealed one of its officer’s hidden talents on Thursday through its Facebook page. Officer Michael “Gordo” Gordon is seen riding a BMX bike at the Pershing Skate Park, 800 Pershing Park. The officer was at the local skate park to take photos for an upcoming event.

Officer Michael Gordon, aka “Gordo,” pauses atop the half-pipe at Pershing Skate Park. – Credit: RPD Facebook page Gordon is seen in his Racine Police Department uniform riding his bike up a ramp and doing a flip in the air. He is a semi-pro BMX rider who also happens to be on the force. Camela Langendorf from Varitay Studios was also at the park taking action shots. Hundreds of shares, likes and comments were tallied from this post. One commenter shared, “Mikey is more then just a cop. He worked the jail to. And is known in the DTP skate community. Need more like him.” Another comment read, “impressive skills” and “Great positive post! What a plus Officer Gordon is to his community!”

Officer Gordon is gearing up for the annual Lake F/X Games, which will take place on July 23.

Lake F/X Games

The annual Lake F/X Games take place along the shores of Lake Michigan, in front of the Gateway Technical College Racine campus. The Lake F/X Games draw in hundreds of spectators to watch dozens of participants. Those involved in the competition participate in skateboarding, BMX biking, and scootering. The event is hosted through the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. This year the department will celebrate 20 years of the Lake F/X Games.

Beginners, intermediates, and experts are welcome to join. If you are a skater, biker, or someone who scooters, register on-site on the day of the event. A small fee will be collected from participants.

More details about the event can be found on the City of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department website and Facebook.

