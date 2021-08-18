RACINE – Racine Police have identified the victim of last Friday’s homicide as Rebecca Rannow, 41. Her body was found in a home in the 1600 block Edgewood Avenue. Police said she had received multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the home at 5:47 p.m. Friday on a welfare check. They found Rannow’s body inside and immediately began a homicide investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 262-636-9330. Anyone with information about this incident may also contact the RPD Investigations Unit – Inspector Rasmussen at 262-635-7774 or Inspector Nuttall at 262-770-0339.