RACINE –  Racine Police have identified the victim of last Friday’s homicide as Rebecca Rannow, 41.  Her body was found in a home in the 1600 block Edgewood Avenue. Police said she had received multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the home at 5:47 p.m. Friday on a welfare check. They found Rannow’s body inside and immediately began a homicide investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 262-636-9330. Anyone with information about this incident may also contact the RPD Investigations Unit – Inspector Rasmussen at 262-635-7774 or Inspector Nuttall at 262-770-0339.

We can't do this work without you

Journalism that serves means we're focused on helping our audience live a better life by providing solutions-based news coverage. If hard-hitting news is important to you, purchase a Racine County Eye membership.

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...