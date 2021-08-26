RACINE – Racine Police have identified the victim of a Tuesday afternoon homicide as Musa T. Musa, 44, of Racine.

Musa was shot in the area of LaSalle and English streets. The incident remains under investigation. Police responded to the scene about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday where they found Musa had received an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but Musa was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Racine Police Department Investigations Unit is seeking the public’s assistance with this crime investigation. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.