RACINE – The Racine Police Department is seeking the public’s help with the investigation of a death that occurred Tuesday at a residence in the 3500 block of Douglas Avenue.

According to a news release, officers responded to a residence at about 9:05 p.m. where they found the body of a deceased male. Police determine that the man had been involved in a disturbance with another male prior to officers being called. No one is in custody at this time.

Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Witnesses or citizens with information are asked to call the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.