RACINE ⏤ Racine Police are investigating an attempted homicide that occurred Monday evening, leaving a man in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The crime took place near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Albert Street, and police have taken a suspect in custody.

Police responded to Ascension All Saints Hospital about 10:23 p.m. Monday.

Gunshot victim at hospital

There, an adult male was being treated for gunshot wounds, according to a Racine Police Department news release.

Medical personnel later transported the shooting victim to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. An acquaintance had initially driven the victim to the hospital, the department noted.

The hospital reports the victim’s condition as “serious,” the department release said.

Police, SWAT response

A Racine Area Police Department Rapid SWAT team took a 20-year-old male suspect into custody about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police were not release any further information about the shooting victim or the suspect Tuesday.

The department asks anyone with information on the crime to contact the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Likewise, those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

