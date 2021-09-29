RACINE – Racine Police are investigating the collision of a city bus and a motorized mini bike that killed a 28-year-old man here Tuesday evening.

Police and first responders were called to Yout and Carter streets about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The mini bike operator, who has not been identified, died at the scene of severe head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to a police news release.

The Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit is interested in any information about this incident. Any witnesses or citizens with information are asked to call 262-635-7817. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

