RACINE – Racine Police are seeking information about a shooting incident in the 2200 block of Harriet Street that seriously injured an adult male early Friday.

Police responded to the location about 5:30 a.m. on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had received multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 by using the p3 app.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!