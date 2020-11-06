RACINE – Racine Police are seeking information about a shooting incident in the 2200 block of Harriet Street that seriously injured an adult male early Friday.
Police responded to the location about 5:30 a.m. on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had received multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 by using the p3 app.
