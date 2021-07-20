RACINE – Racine Police apprehended five juveniles in a stolen SUV after a chase and shots fired incident here Monday evening.

An officer observed an SUV “driving in a very reckless manner” near 9th Street and Memorial Drive about 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to a Racine Police Department (RPD) news release. When the officer pulled behind the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, multiple gunshots were fired and the SUV accelerated and fled the scene.

During the pursuit, it was learned that the SUV had been stolen in Libertyville, Ill. The chase ended when the SUV struck another vehicle on Sheridan Road (Highway 32) south of Durand Avenue. All five occupants – ranging in age from 14 to 17 – were injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A loaded handgun was found inside the SUV.

The shots fired incident and pursuit remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.