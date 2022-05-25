The Racine police officer and the man killed in the May 20 shooting incident have been identified, and the state Department of Justice has given a preliminary cause for the shooting.

In a statement from State Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office, Racine police officer Zachary B. Brenner, a four-year veteran of the force, was identified as the officer who shot and killed Da’Shontay L. King during a foot chase after King fled the scene of a traffic stop. Statements released by the Racine Police Department after the incident said Brenner commanded King to stop several times and described the cause of the shooting as King taking “an action that resulted in the pursuing officer discharging his service weapon.”

The DOJ didn’t clarify further, saying instead that King was “seen with a handgun,” causing Brenner to discharge his weapon. King was transported to the hospital where he died. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Brenner’s bodycam was active during the incident, and footage will be given to the Racine County District Attorney’s office while the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Brenner is a 2013 graduate of J.I. Case High School, and according to a story from Racine County Eye in 2015, and was also a member of the U.S. Army.

Racine County Eye will update this story as details become available.

