RACINE — The Racine Police Department notified the public on Monday, Oct. 10 around 3 p.m. that juvenile Giovanni Stroud is missing. The department encourages the public to report his location if known.

Giovanni Stroud

Stroud was last seen with his mother on Oct. 10. She was driving him to the detention center when he exited her car. He fled and took off running towards the 14th Street and Washington Avenue area.

According to the police, “Giovanni was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black/white Nike shoes, and possibly has a baby blue baseball hat.”

The department asks that “if you come across Giovanni please call dispatch at 262-886-2300.”

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

