RACINE – Racine Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen, Joleesa “Joliee” Montez, 13, of Racine.

Missing teen information

Montez left her Carlisle Avenue home on the city’s northwest side on Sunday, according to family members. She was last heard from between 1:30 and 2 p.m. She did not return home and has not been seen.

Montez was wearing black leggings and a black fleece over a light-colored sweatshirt, family members reported. She has brown eyes and long brown hair, is 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.