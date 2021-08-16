RACINE – The Racine Police Department (RPD) is seeking the public’s help with the investigation of the homicide of a woman at a home on Edgewood Avenue last Friday.

Police responded to the home in the 1600 block of Edgewood at 5:47 p.m. Friday to make a welfare check. The woman’s body was found inside. RPD has not released any other details.

The RPD Investigations Unit is interested in any additional information that anyone might have about this incident. Any witnesses or citizens with information are asked to call 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.