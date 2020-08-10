RACINE – Investigators with the Racine Police Department (RPD) are seeking the public’s help related to a pair of shooting incidents that included a homicide.

At approximately 10:07 p.m. Saturday, police responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Douglas Avenue. Police reported finding an adult male at the scene who was dead from a gunshot wound. An adult male suspect is in custody, according to an RPD news release.

Identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

On Sunday, at about 2:45 p.m., the RPD was called to the 1000 block of 10th Street in reference to a shooting. An adult male, who had received multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to Froedtert Hospital. Further updates will be released as they become available.

Any witnesses or citizens with additional information about either of these incidents are urged to call the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

