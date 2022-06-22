RACINE, Wis. – Racine Police are asking the public for help searching for Michael Boyd, a suspect in a shooting incident that happened on May 15.

Boyd, 27, has an active felony warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Racine Police Department for a shooting incident that happened in Racine, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

While the incident happened on the same day as the shooting death of Terrance Blair outside Mr. Kool’s Sports Bar, the incidents are unrelated.

Officials with the Racine Police Department warned the public not to approach Boyd.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous. It is believed he is in the Kenosha or northern Illinois area. If anyone sees him, do not approach. Call the police,” the press release reads.

Boyd is described as a Black man who is six feet three inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Racine Police ask public for information

Anyone with information on his location can contact Investigator Rasmussen at 262-635-7774.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through Crime Stoppers by using the p3 app.

