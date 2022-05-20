RACINE – A Racine Police Dept. officer shot and killed an armed man after attempting to conduct a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. near 12th and Schiller streets on the city’s east side.

At a Friday evening press briefing, Police Chief Maurice Robinson stated that “the City of Racine has experienced a 49% increase in shots fired incidents and six gun homicides this year. In an effort to curb the gun violence, Racine Police have been executing search warrants on identified vehicles and persons.”

Racine Police Follows on Foot

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. near 12th and Schiller streets on the city’s east side.

When an RPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a man with a firearm fled from his car on foot. The officer chased the man on foot. Robinson said the officer “gave the man numerous commands to stop and drop to the ground.”

The officer followed after the armed individual over a fence and up a small hill. The officer repeatedly gave commands to the man to stop. The armed man refused to follow commands and, according to Robinson’s statement, “took an action that resulted in the pursuing officer discharging his service weapon.”

Following this, responding officers met at the scene and performed saving measures to attempt to save the man. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers successfully secured the crime scene area and evidence.

According to Robinson’s statement, the event was captured on the officer’s body camera. The body cam footage will be given to the Racine County District Attorney’s office. The investigation being conducted by The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab is processing the scene.

Robinson said that the names of the man killed and the officer involved in this incident are not being released at this time. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

This is an ongoing story. Read more on the Racine County Eye.

Breaking News Breaking: Heavy Police Presence at 11th and Center in Racine An incident that occurred Friday afternoon, near 11th, 12th and Center Streets, has attracted a large police presence. This is an ongoing situation. Officials with the Racine Police Department have not issued a statement, but unconfirmed sources have reported that a person was shot. We have no official information about who shot the person. We’ll…

Local News

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.