UNION GROVE – The Racine Founders Rotary Club-sponsored Post-prom will be held Saturday, May 15, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Racine County Fairgrounds here.

With the theme “An Enchanted Evening,” this year’s event is moving to the fairgrounds to facilitate a safe, outdoor event, the Rotary announced Friday. Post-prom has been held at Racine’s Memorial Hall or Festival Hall throughout most of its 68-year history.

The 2020 Post Prom took place in August because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a late-night dance and party, the event provided drive-through and in-person experiences at Pershing Park Drive and in front of Festival Hall, Racine Zoo and Monument Square.

Since most of the participating public and private high schools are not having their proms this year, the Rotary Club is stepping in to fill in the gap and provide the students a full prom experience.

Rotary Club members working with a student committee report that they are very grateful and are working hard to end their high school career. They want the event to resemble a normal prom during a very not-normal year.

Local law enforcement has also stepped up to escort the motorcade to the fairgrounds. Shuttle buses will be available to transport students back to Racine following the event.

Post Prom attractions will include:

Live red carpet TV coverage by MY24

Motorcades from schools to the fairgrounds

Bleacher ticket sales for spectators

Activities, walk-through experiences, photographers and decorations

Music

Food and beverages

Safety measures will include:

Staggered arrival and activity times

Masks and temperature-taking requirements

No buffet

No large dance floor

100% outside or open-air garage-style buildings

Grounds-wide seating for maximum separation while eating and resting

Multiple buildings and outdoor space for maximum distancing

Socially-distanced bleacher seating

Shuttles available for rides back to Racine

Tickets, priced at $50 per person, will be available at the participating schools.

For more information, email racineprom@gmail.com or call (262) 822-3833.