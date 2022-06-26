Follow Us

RACINE, Wis. – A loud and proud crowd of 100+ gathered outside Racine City Hall on Sunday afternoon for Racine Pride Day, presented by the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin and the City of Racine.

The local celebration of June Pride Month was the first since 2019. Rallies were sidelined for the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barb Farrar, LGBT Center executive director, invited the community to learn more about the center’s adult, youth and family support groups and Safe Zone Training for organizations and individuals.

Other speakers included Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine), pastors from Racine and Kenosha churches and LGBT Center staff and directors.

A small group of protesters stationed on the perimeter of City Hall Plaza occasionally tried to out-shout the speakers. Racine Police Dept. personnel were nearby to keep the peace, but there were no incidents.

Here’s a photo look at Racine Pride Day 2022:

Photos by Paul Holley

Racine Pride Day
More than 100 LGBT+ residents, friends and family gathered at Racine City Hall plaza, 730 Washington Ave., for the first Racine Pride Day celebration since 2019. – Credit: Paul Holley
Barb Farrar, LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin executive director, invited attendees to learn more how to participate in the local LGBTQ+ community-building organization. – Credit: Paul Holley
Pride Day 2022 was organized by the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave., and the City of Racine. – Credit: Paul Holley
Credit: Paul Holley
Among the day’s many colorful Pride signs and messages. – Credit: Paul Holley
Credit: Paul Holley
Credit: Paul Holley
Credit: Paul Holley
Credit: Paul Holley
Protesters on the perimeter of the plaza tried to interrupt Pride Day speakers with chants of “Repent” and “Read the Bible.” Racine Police were on hand to help keep the peace. There were no incidents. – Credit: Paul Holley
Another protestor Credit: Paul Holley
The rainbow Pride flag has flown beneath the U.S. flag outside Racine City Hall throughout the month of June. – Credit: Paul Holley

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...