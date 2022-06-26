RACINE, Wis. – A loud and proud crowd of 100+ gathered outside Racine City Hall on Sunday afternoon for Racine Pride Day, presented by the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin and the City of Racine.

The local celebration of June Pride Month was the first since 2019. Rallies were sidelined for the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barb Farrar, LGBT Center executive director, invited the community to learn more about the center’s adult, youth and family support groups and Safe Zone Training for organizations and individuals.

Other speakers included Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine), pastors from Racine and Kenosha churches and LGBT Center staff and directors.

A small group of protesters stationed on the perimeter of City Hall Plaza occasionally tried to out-shout the speakers. Racine Police Dept. personnel were nearby to keep the peace, but there were no incidents.

Here’s a photo look at Racine Pride Day 2022:

Photos by Paul Holley