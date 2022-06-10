RACINE –The City of Racine and LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin invite members of the community to Racine Pride Day on June 26. This will be a day to join in and celebrate members of the LGBTQ community in recognition of Pride Month.

The event will help to amplify the voices of those who identify as members of the LGBTQ community. Community members of Racine County will have the chance to share stories, connect, and take a stand for equality and acceptance in honor of Pride Month.

RAISE, an LGBTQ+ Advocacy group, stems from the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin and will help lead the event. Their goal in Racine is to help identify people who are ready to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. Attendees will have the chance to connect and get involved with their efforts at Racine Pride Day.

Racine Pride Day

Interested in attending? Gather on Sunday, June 26, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Racine’s City Hall Plaza, 730 Washington Ave. Be a part of the alliance that focuses on protecting the rights of our LGBTQ community.

Pride Month in the community

