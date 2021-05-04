Prom in Racine is unlike prom anywhere else. Since 1953, Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom has been a tradition embedded into the city. Whether you attended in 1960 or if you attended within the past couple years, chances are you have memories from that night. If you were lucky, you may have even gone more than once.

Prom is back in 2021 and to celebrate this rich piece of Racine, the Racine County Eye is asking to see your prom photos and stories from that night.

Submit your photos to be featured on the Racine County Eye

Prom Information

With the theme “An Enchanted Evening,” this year’s event is moving to the fairgrounds to facilitate a safe, outdoor event, the Rotary announced. Post-prom has been held at Racine’s Memorial Hall or Festival Hall throughout most of its history.

For details about 2021 Prom, check out this article here. Visit the Rotary Post Prom website here for information about the event.

