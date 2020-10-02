Advertisements

Just over $24 million Racine properties changed hands between September 21 and September 25, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included a senior apartment complex and Thompson Portable Restrooms.

For more information about the real estate market check out the past property transfers.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4621 Bannoch DrCaledonia$23,900.00
4642 Elizabeth StCaledonia$118,700.00
2530 Tulip CtCaledonia$177,000.00
1807 4 Mile RdCaledonia$198,000.00
4933 Carter DrCaledonia$210,000.00
7921 STH 38Caledonia$240,000.00
615 Highway 31Caledonia$240,000.00
415 Heritage CtCaledonia$285,000.00
1733 Johnson AveCaledonia$290,000.00
8860 High Hill CircleCaledonia$304,900.00
2400 Rebecca DrCaledonia$312,000.00
6915 6 Mile RdCaledonia$436,500.00
5905 5 Mile RdCaledonia$885,000.00
225 Kendall StCity of Burlington$112,000.00
333 S Perkins BlvdCity of Burlington$234,900.00
317 Elmwood Ave SCity of Burlington$247,500.00
924 Weller RdCity of Burlington$310,000.00
2209 Browns Lake DrCity of Burlington$4,400,000.00
3731 S Beaumont AveDover$300,000.00
26145 Woodland TrailDover$350,000.00
1710 Kings Oak RdDover$366,900.00
715 Cox RdDover$505,000.00
8715 Northwestern AveMt Pleasant$20,000.00
1307 Rosalind AveMt Pleasant$125,000.00
607 S Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant$146,000.00
983 Hastings Ct #102Mt Pleasant$160,000.00
4231 Canterbury LaneMt Pleasant$193,000.00
3115 Spring StMt Pleasant$200,000.00
4525 Garden DrMt Pleasant$209,900.00
1017 Stratford Ct #201Mt Pleasant$216,500.00
5737 Winthrop AveMt Pleasant$218,900.00
1050 N Sunnyslope Dr #202Mt Pleasant$219,900.00
925 Hunter Dr #44Mt Pleasant$220,000.00
9501 Northwestern AveMt Pleasant$228,000.00
2001 Borgardt RdMt Pleasant$230,000.00
5710 Carriage Hills DrMt Pleasant$241,000.00
4305 Greenbriar LaneMt Pleasant$260,000.00
2503 Green Haze AveMt Pleasant$269,900.00
9334 Hollyhock LaneMt Pleasant$286,965.00
3050 Crosswinds DrMt Pleasant$320,000.00
8711 Mary DrMt Pleasant$332,900.00
9224 Dahlia LaneMt Pleasant$349,900.00
2036 West RdMt Pleasant$550,000.00
400 Cross Creek RdNorth Bay$4,100.00
3731 Misty CtNorway$120,000.00
26011 Barberry LaneNorway$253,400.00
7133 W View DrNorway$800,000.00
2029 West Lawn AveRacine$40,000.00
2704 Charles StRacine$66,000.00
1628 Grange AveRacine$69,355.00
1625 Grange AveRacine$85,000.00
2029 West Lawn AveRacine$87,000.00
3225 North Main StRacine$95,000.00
1107 English StRacine$115,000.00
724 West Lawn AveRacine$119,900.00
3351 3rd AveRacine$134,000.00
3428 Third AveRacine$139,000.00
1516 Boyd AveRacine$142,000.00
2117 Hamilton AveRacine$149,900.00
1235 Monroe AveRacine$155,000.00
2700 Geneva StRacine$159,900.00
2204 Hayes AveRacine$165,000.00
3341 Indiana StRacine$190,000.00
1328 Illinois StRacine$195,000.00
4618 Westway AveRacine$239,900.00
1843 Wisconsin AveRacine$373,000.00
1130 Sherwood LaneRaymond$265,000.00
30 N Browns Lake DrRochester$222,500.00
35312 Washington AveRochester$240,000.00
28505 Washington AveRochester$350,000.00
1507 92nd St #20Sturtevant$99,000.00
3660 91st PlaceSturtevant$275,000.00
8424 Foxhaven ChaseSturtevant$295,000.00
3405 S Browns Lake Dr Units 13/14Town of Burlington$200,900.00
7860 W Lakeshore DrTown of Burlington$220,000.00
30927 Shady LaneTown of Waterford$280,000.00
6922 Sandy LaneTown of Waterford$370,000.00
1625 State StUnion Grove$225,000.00
1300 Center StUnion Grove$250,000.00
1979 Nottingham DrUnion Grove$430,945.00
918 Poplar Grove CtVillage of Waterford$48,900.00
405 Park Place Unit AVillage of Waterford$254,900.00
817 Meadows DrVillage of Waterford$301,000.00
15828 Durand AveYorkville$415,000.00

