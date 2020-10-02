Advertisements
Just over $24 million Racine properties changed hands between September 21 and September 25, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included a senior apartment complex and Thompson Portable Restrooms.
- Francis Meadows Senior Apartments, 2209 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, sold for $4,400,000.00 to MAHC Francis Meadows, LLC.
- Thompson Portable Restrooms, 1843 Wisconsin Ave, sold to LLVRH LLC for $373,000.00.
For more information about the real estate market check out the past property transfers.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4621 Bannoch Dr
|Caledonia
|$23,900.00
|4642 Elizabeth St
|Caledonia
|$118,700.00
|2530 Tulip Ct
|Caledonia
|$177,000.00
|1807 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$198,000.00
|4933 Carter Dr
|Caledonia
|$210,000.00
|7921 STH 38
|Caledonia
|$240,000.00
|615 Highway 31
|Caledonia
|$240,000.00
|415 Heritage Ct
|Caledonia
|$285,000.00
|1733 Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$290,000.00
|8860 High Hill Circle
|Caledonia
|$304,900.00
|2400 Rebecca Dr
|Caledonia
|$312,000.00
|6915 6 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$436,500.00
|5905 5 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$885,000.00
|225 Kendall St
|City of Burlington
|$112,000.00
|333 S Perkins Blvd
|City of Burlington
|$234,900.00
|317 Elmwood Ave S
|City of Burlington
|$247,500.00
|924 Weller Rd
|City of Burlington
|$310,000.00
|2209 Browns Lake Dr
|City of Burlington
|$4,400,000.00
|3731 S Beaumont Ave
|Dover
|$300,000.00
|26145 Woodland Trail
|Dover
|$350,000.00
|1710 Kings Oak Rd
|Dover
|$366,900.00
|715 Cox Rd
|Dover
|$505,000.00
|8715 Northwestern Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$20,000.00
|1307 Rosalind Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$125,000.00
|607 S Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$146,000.00
|983 Hastings Ct #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$160,000.00
|4231 Canterbury Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$193,000.00
|3115 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$200,000.00
|4525 Garden Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$209,900.00
|1017 Stratford Ct #201
|Mt Pleasant
|$216,500.00
|5737 Winthrop Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$218,900.00
|1050 N Sunnyslope Dr #202
|Mt Pleasant
|$219,900.00
|925 Hunter Dr #44
|Mt Pleasant
|$220,000.00
|9501 Northwestern Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$228,000.00
|2001 Borgardt Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$230,000.00
|5710 Carriage Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$241,000.00
|4305 Greenbriar Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$260,000.00
|2503 Green Haze Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$269,900.00
|9334 Hollyhock Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$286,965.00
|3050 Crosswinds Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$320,000.00
|8711 Mary Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$332,900.00
|9224 Dahlia Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$349,900.00
|2036 West Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$550,000.00
|400 Cross Creek Rd
|North Bay
|$4,100.00
|3731 Misty Ct
|Norway
|$120,000.00
|26011 Barberry Lane
|Norway
|$253,400.00
|7133 W View Dr
|Norway
|$800,000.00
|2029 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$40,000.00
|2704 Charles St
|Racine
|$66,000.00
|1628 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$69,355.00
|1625 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|2029 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$87,000.00
|3225 North Main St
|Racine
|$95,000.00
|1107 English St
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|724 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$119,900.00
|3351 3rd Ave
|Racine
|$134,000.00
|3428 Third Ave
|Racine
|$139,000.00
|1516 Boyd Ave
|Racine
|$142,000.00
|2117 Hamilton Ave
|Racine
|$149,900.00
|1235 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|2700 Geneva St
|Racine
|$159,900.00
|2204 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|3341 Indiana St
|Racine
|$190,000.00
|1328 Illinois St
|Racine
|$195,000.00
|4618 Westway Ave
|Racine
|$239,900.00
|1843 Wisconsin Ave
|Racine
|$373,000.00
|1130 Sherwood Lane
|Raymond
|$265,000.00
|30 N Browns Lake Dr
|Rochester
|$222,500.00
|35312 Washington Ave
|Rochester
|$240,000.00
|28505 Washington Ave
|Rochester
|$350,000.00
|1507 92nd St #20
|Sturtevant
|$99,000.00
|3660 91st Place
|Sturtevant
|$275,000.00
|8424 Foxhaven Chase
|Sturtevant
|$295,000.00
|3405 S Browns Lake Dr Units 13/14
|Town of Burlington
|$200,900.00
|7860 W Lakeshore Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$220,000.00
|30927 Shady Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$280,000.00
|6922 Sandy Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$370,000.00
|1625 State St
|Union Grove
|$225,000.00
|1300 Center St
|Union Grove
|$250,000.00
|1979 Nottingham Dr
|Union Grove
|$430,945.00
|918 Poplar Grove Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$48,900.00
|405 Park Place Unit A
|Village of Waterford
|$254,900.00
|817 Meadows Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$301,000.00
|15828 Durand Ave
|Yorkville
|$415,000.00
