Just over $24 million Racine properties changed hands between September 21 and September 25, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included a senior apartment complex and Thompson Portable Restrooms.

Francis Meadows Senior Apartments, 2209 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, sold for $4,400,000.00 to MAHC Francis Meadows, LLC.

Thompson Portable Restrooms, 1843 Wisconsin Ave, sold to LLVRH LLC for $373,000.00.

For more information about the real estate market check out the past property transfers.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 4621 Bannoch Dr Caledonia $23,900.00 4642 Elizabeth St Caledonia $118,700.00 2530 Tulip Ct Caledonia $177,000.00 1807 4 Mile Rd Caledonia $198,000.00 4933 Carter Dr Caledonia $210,000.00 7921 STH 38 Caledonia $240,000.00 615 Highway 31 Caledonia $240,000.00 415 Heritage Ct Caledonia $285,000.00 1733 Johnson Ave Caledonia $290,000.00 8860 High Hill Circle Caledonia $304,900.00 2400 Rebecca Dr Caledonia $312,000.00 6915 6 Mile Rd Caledonia $436,500.00 5905 5 Mile Rd Caledonia $885,000.00 225 Kendall St City of Burlington $112,000.00 333 S Perkins Blvd City of Burlington $234,900.00 317 Elmwood Ave S City of Burlington $247,500.00 924 Weller Rd City of Burlington $310,000.00 2209 Browns Lake Dr City of Burlington $4,400,000.00 3731 S Beaumont Ave Dover $300,000.00 26145 Woodland Trail Dover $350,000.00 1710 Kings Oak Rd Dover $366,900.00 715 Cox Rd Dover $505,000.00 8715 Northwestern Ave Mt Pleasant $20,000.00 1307 Rosalind Ave Mt Pleasant $125,000.00 607 S Emmertsen Rd Mt Pleasant $146,000.00 983 Hastings Ct #102 Mt Pleasant $160,000.00 4231 Canterbury Lane Mt Pleasant $193,000.00 3115 Spring St Mt Pleasant $200,000.00 4525 Garden Dr Mt Pleasant $209,900.00 1017 Stratford Ct #201 Mt Pleasant $216,500.00 5737 Winthrop Ave Mt Pleasant $218,900.00 1050 N Sunnyslope Dr #202 Mt Pleasant $219,900.00 925 Hunter Dr #44 Mt Pleasant $220,000.00 9501 Northwestern Ave Mt Pleasant $228,000.00 2001 Borgardt Rd Mt Pleasant $230,000.00 5710 Carriage Hills Dr Mt Pleasant $241,000.00 4305 Greenbriar Lane Mt Pleasant $260,000.00 2503 Green Haze Ave Mt Pleasant $269,900.00 9334 Hollyhock Lane Mt Pleasant $286,965.00 3050 Crosswinds Dr Mt Pleasant $320,000.00 8711 Mary Dr Mt Pleasant $332,900.00 9224 Dahlia Lane Mt Pleasant $349,900.00 2036 West Rd Mt Pleasant $550,000.00 400 Cross Creek Rd North Bay $4,100.00 3731 Misty Ct Norway $120,000.00 26011 Barberry Lane Norway $253,400.00 7133 W View Dr Norway $800,000.00 2029 West Lawn Ave Racine $40,000.00 2704 Charles St Racine $66,000.00 1628 Grange Ave Racine $69,355.00 1625 Grange Ave Racine $85,000.00 2029 West Lawn Ave Racine $87,000.00 3225 North Main St Racine $95,000.00 1107 English St Racine $115,000.00 724 West Lawn Ave Racine $119,900.00 3351 3rd Ave Racine $134,000.00 3428 Third Ave Racine $139,000.00 1516 Boyd Ave Racine $142,000.00 2117 Hamilton Ave Racine $149,900.00 1235 Monroe Ave Racine $155,000.00 2700 Geneva St Racine $159,900.00 2204 Hayes Ave Racine $165,000.00 3341 Indiana St Racine $190,000.00 1328 Illinois St Racine $195,000.00 4618 Westway Ave Racine $239,900.00 1843 Wisconsin Ave Racine $373,000.00 1130 Sherwood Lane Raymond $265,000.00 30 N Browns Lake Dr Rochester $222,500.00 35312 Washington Ave Rochester $240,000.00 28505 Washington Ave Rochester $350,000.00 1507 92nd St #20 Sturtevant $99,000.00 3660 91st Place Sturtevant $275,000.00 8424 Foxhaven Chase Sturtevant $295,000.00 3405 S Browns Lake Dr Units 13/14 Town of Burlington $200,900.00 7860 W Lakeshore Dr Town of Burlington $220,000.00 30927 Shady Lane Town of Waterford $280,000.00 6922 Sandy Lane Town of Waterford $370,000.00 1625 State St Union Grove $225,000.00 1300 Center St Union Grove $250,000.00 1979 Nottingham Dr Union Grove $430,945.00 918 Poplar Grove Ct Village of Waterford $48,900.00 405 Park Place Unit A Village of Waterford $254,900.00 817 Meadows Dr Village of Waterford $301,000.00 15828 Durand Ave Yorkville $415,000.00