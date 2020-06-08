The Racine PTA Council has announced the winners in its annual scholarship program. This year, 22 graduating seniors from Racine Unified High Schools received scholarships donated by the Council, its member PTAs/PTSAs, and individuals who partner with the Council in this endeavor.

This year’s scholarship recipients include the following:

The John Aceto Memorial Scholarship was presented to Megan McGinnis of Case High School. Mackenzie Reischl of Horlick High School received the John Aceto Memorial PTA Council Scholarship.

Four Tim Westrich Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Case High School graduates Keith Redell, Lauren Waiss, Madeline Vogt, and Taylor Knaus.

The Hilda Greenquist Memorial PTA Council Scholarship was presented to REAL School graduate Nicole Recupero.

The Onnink Family Scholarships were given to Elizabeth Corona and Tia Ricchio of Horlick High School and Destiny Klinkhammer of Case School.

PTA Council Scholarships were presented to Ethan Wilkins and Marisah Serrato of Case High School, Madelyn Garbo of Horlick High School, and Benjamin Brussat of Walden III.

The Russ and Mary Carlsen Science Scholarship was presented to Paige Allen of Walden III. The Russell L. Carlsen Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Elena Eckblad of Horlick High School. The Science Community Scholarship went to Matthew Barrientez of Horlick High School.

Two Jim and Carla Wilks Scholarships were presented to Caitlyn Steensen and Drake Ludvigsen, both of Park High School.

The two Domino’s Pizza Scholarships were awarded to Spencer Schick of Horlick High School and Aaliyah Trevino of Walden III.

The Joan Dykstra PTA Council Scholarship was awarded to Case graduate Carson Krenzke.

The Racine PTA Council is made up of representatives from the PTAs and PTSAs in the Racine Unified School District. The scholarship program started in 1954 with a single award of $100 and has grown steadily since that time; in the past ten years alone more than $200,000 in scholarships have been awarded to deserving RUSD students.