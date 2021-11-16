The City of Racine Health Department encourages adults to take their children to receive their COVID-19 vaccines before attending holiday events. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has recently been approved for children ages 5 to 11 years old. On Wednesday, November 24, there will be a special free vaccination clinic on the Lower Level of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This vaccination clinic is geared towards children and will include a special appearance from Santa Clause. Coloring books, crayons and candy canes will be distributed as well.

Community Vaccine Clinics

Additional opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines are available for both children and adults. Click here to schedule with the City of Racine Public Health Department, or view other options below.

Walk-ins are now available at Regency Mall on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 5. p.m.

If you are a City of Racine resident, you qualify for a $50 gift card for new vaccinations. Additionally, free transportation is available to take you to your appointment with RYDE, Racine’s public transportation system.

Learn More about COVID-19

Read more about the novel Coronavirus on our Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard. The CDC is also a trusted source to receive credible COVID-19 information.

Rating: 5 out of 5.