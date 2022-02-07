RACINE – An all-ages sensory room is now available at the Racine Public Library as of today, Feb. 7. The sensory room will be open for hands-on tours throughout the day for people to discover everything it has to offer.

Generally, a sensory room is a space full of furniture, toys, gadgets and more to meet people’s unique sensory needs. They are growing in use throughout the United States as a space for children and/or neurodivergent people to practice emotional regulation and sensory stimulation. However, the uses of a sensory room are as diverse as the people curious to try them. Sensory rooms can be an educational or developmental space for growing minds. They can be grounding and soothing to autistic people or people with trauma. Or they can be a quiet place for someone to meditate or unwind. These are only examples — the library’s sensory room is open to anyone who would find it supportive. From the Racine Public Library

The All-Ages Sensory Room

Hours

The sensory room will function on a reservation schedule. Users are able to schedule 45-minute sessions during operational hours:

Mondays, 9 a.m. – noon; 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays, noon – 3 p.m.

Urgent needs, at the discretion of the library, will be authorized for use outside of these times.

How to Book

Booking can be made at the first floor Youth Services desk or by calling the library at 262-636-9217.

For more information on the Sensory Room, email Ashley Cedeño at SocialWorker@RacineLibrary.info, or visit the library’s Sensory Room page on their website.

Library Social Services

The Racine Public Library is in the process of making social services available to the public. The Sensory Room is the newest addition to their programming. Sessions with resident social worker, Ashley Cedeño, is another service offered by the library. Cedeño can assist with resources, advice, referrals or just a safe space and a friendly person to talk to. Her office is on the second floor, within the study rooms. Open “drop-in” hours are:

Wednesdays, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, between 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Book a social work session by phone (call or text), 262-321-9458, or by email: SocialWorker@RacineLibrary.info.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity, and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

