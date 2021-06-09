The Racine Public Library building is in phase one of reopening. The library building is operating at a capacity of 50 people; masks are encouraged to be worn by every patron over the age of four. In addition, masks are required to be worn in the Youth Services Department. Please respect social distancing guidelines.

For more information about phase one of the library reopening, please visit the library website and check out the FAQ. You can find more information at www.racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq/. Again, the library thanks you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Bookmobile is open for browsing! One family/party at a time may enter the bookmobile for browsing; please limit your time to 15 minutes. Masks are required. Holds may be requested to be placed on the bookmobile.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the Library’s Business Office at 262-636-9170​.

Call Center: Call or text RPL with your reference questions at 262.636.9217. We are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info. Staff is available: Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. Your card will be ready for you next time you visit the library. A temporary number will be issued immediately after registration.

Kids & Teens Programs

Random Acts of Science: 10 a.m. | Mondays | FB/YouTube: Have some fun trying out exciting science experiments! Pick up the supplies, and then watch the week’s video for some easy, at-home science! Open to kids through age 12.

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live; as they share stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG/YouTube. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Outside Storytime: 5 p.m. | Wednesday, June 23rd | East Hill at the library. Join us for a socially distanced outside storytime.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG/YouTube. Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

Bookmobile Storytime: 5 p.m. | Thursday | Shorecrest Stop. Miss Ali is sharing her favorite stories at the Shorecrest Bookmobile stop!

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | Fridays | FB/IG/YouTube. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some fantastic books. We will share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

All Programs

Summer Reading Challenge: June 1st-August 31st. Earn badges and prizes by completing the challenge. Reading challenges are available for all ages. Register at https://racinelibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 or through www.racinelibrary.info

Summer Scares: Racine Public Library is hosting a new program this summer with book groups for all ages; the theme is “Horror.” We have selected books for each age group: Middle School, Teens, and Adults. Read the book and join us for book discussions—titles and more information on the RPL website.

Virtual Self-Paced Coding Class through Google Applied Digital Skills: To join the class: 1. Go to g.co/AppliedDigitalSkills Click “Sign in” in the top right, Sign in with your Google account, or create a new one. Click “I am a student,” Click “Join a class,” and enter class code f37gjy

Lunch Break at the Library: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Wednesday, June 23rd. Cut Stone Foods, Dragon Pit BBQ, & Reid’s Roasted Corn will be parked in the circle of Library Drive. Pick up lunch and your next read!

Outdoor Movie Night: 8:30 p.m. | Thursday, June 24th | Circle of Library Drive| Registration Required. Join us for an outdoor movie! The movie title is available on the RPL website. No bathrooms are available.

Just Teens

Scratch Class: 2 p.m. | Tuesday, June 22nd | Google Meet | Registration Required. Let us introduce you to the world of coding through Scratch classes. In this program, you will learn how to code, design, and create your very own computer game.

Minecraft Club: 2:00 PM | Wednesday, June 23rd | Google Meet | Registration Required. Join us for an afternoon of Minecraft fun! Open to kids in grades 6 – 12th. Must have Java Minecraft to participate.

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays | 1:00 PM | Zoom. Weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information, please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.

