The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., reopened to the public for the first time in more than a year on Monday morning. RPL had been closed since mid-March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had a steady stream of patrons throughout the day who are very excited their public library is open again for browsing, readers’ advisory, general reference and computer usage,” said Angie Zimmermann, the library’s executive director. “The staff have also been thrilled to welcome patrons back into the physical building to not only see the changes that have been made while we were closed, but of course to expand our library services further for the community.”

Among the library’s first visitors was Jeff Mucha, a middle school teacher who had moved to Wisconsin in August, got a library card in September but had been unable to use it until Monday.

“Jeff is a huge supporter of libraries and was excited to enter and experience everything he’s missed over the past year – even everything from the ‘little golf pencils’ available at the catalog and browsing through the nonfiction section and using the Dewey Decimal system to locate what he was looking for,” Zimmermann said.

RPL is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Masks are required for all patrons age 2 and older. Social distancing will be enforced.

Zimmermann, who joined RPL on December 14, will hold a social-distanced meet-and-greet fro the library’s patron lot at 6 p.m. Tuesday and on Facebook Live. She’ll read a story and then take questions. Visitors are asked to remain in their cars. The sound will be broadcast through the car radios.

To learn more about RPL’s present services and phased re-opening, visit: https://www.racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq/