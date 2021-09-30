Racine Public Library current hours are:

Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the Library’s Business Office at 262.636.9170 . Masks are required to be worn within the Racine Public Library Main and the Bookmobile per the Racine City ordinance.

The RPL Bookmobile is on its Fall/Winter Schedule as of September 1st.

Call Center:

Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions. We are standing

by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info

Staff available:

Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Need a library card?

You can now sign up for a digital library card at

www.racinelibrary.info. Your card will be ready for you next time you visit the library. A

temporary number will be issued immediately after registration.

Programs at RPL

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

All-Ages Programs:

Alexander Hamilton Poster Exhibit

Explore the history of founding Father turned musical sensation Alexander Hamilton. Available for viewing during open hours.

Kamishibai Storytime

10:30 a.m. | Thursday , October 7th

YouTube and Facebook Kamishibai, which means “paper theater ,” recreates an old Japanese storytelling method by using a miniature wooden theater with paper story cards.

First Chapter Friday

1 p.m. | Fridays | September 3rd-December 24th

YouTube and Facebook Youth services librarians read the first chapter from some of their favorite books.

Kid’s Programs:

Tales for Tots

10:00 AM | Tuesdays | September 7th-December 14th

Facebook Live | All Ages

Sitdown Storytime

10:30 a.m | Tuesdays | September 7th-December 14th

Atrium | All Ages | In-person Registration Required

Family Storytime Virtual

10 a.m. | Wednesdays September 8th-December 15th

YouTube/FB

Musical Storytime – Virtual and In-Person

10 a.m.| Thursdays | September 9th-December 16th

Atrium and YouTube/FB

Crafts for Kids

10 a.m. | Saturdays | September 4th-December 18th

One of our Youth Services librarians will show you how to make something new out of

things you have at home!

Teen Programs:

The Writer’s Guild

4:30 p.m. | Tuesday , October 5th Lee Room | Grades 6-12 | Registration Required

Are you always writing your next story or crafting a new poem? Come and share what you’re working on (or not), commiserate with other writers and work together on creative writing activities.

Pokémon Club

Noon | Saturday , October 7th Lee Room | Grades 4-8 | Registration Required

Share your love for Pokémon with certified professors from Twin Dragons. Play the game, learn the value of cards and talk Pokémon!

Open Gaming Lab

4 p.m.-6 p.m. | Wednesdays | September 15th-December 15th

Noon -3 p.m. | Saturdays | September 25th-December 18th

Innovation Lab | Grades 6-12 It’s game night at the library! Teens are invited over to play Fortnite, Minecraft, Classic Arcade, Coding Games and more.

Virtual Dungeons and Dragons (D&D)

6 p.m. | Thursday , October 7th Zoom | Grades 6-12 | Registration Required

Participate in a D&D campaign of y our own cr eation with help fr om Dungeon Master Holly.

Young Adult Library Leaders (Y.A.L.L.)

4:30 p.m. | Monday , October 11th

Hybrid – Lee Room and Zoom| Ages 13-18 | Registration Required

This is your chance to get involved with the library . Join us to decide the shape of this group and how it will support the library.

Adult Programs:

Anti-Racism Book Group

1 p.m. | Mondays Zoom | Registration Required

Every week, the Anti-Racism Book Group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and Black culture. To join the group or get more information, email Melissa Donaldson at melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.

