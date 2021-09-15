The Racine Public Library returned to its pre-COVID-19 hours and operations. They are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. As of now, Bookmobile is on its Fall/Winter Schedule.

Masks are required to be worn within the Racine Public Library Main Campus and the Bookmobile per the City of Racine ordinance.

Information regarding the Racine Public Library’s program and services:

Call Center

Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions. We are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.infoStaff is available: Monday-Thursday 9:00 AM-6:00 PM, Friday and Saturday 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Library Cards

You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. Your card will be ready for you next time you visit the library. A temporary number will be issued immediately after registration.

Lunch Break at the Library

September 15th: Dragon Pit BBQ

September 22nd: Frankie’s Food Truck and TaTay’s Truck

September 29th: Big City BBQ

Storytimes:

Tales for Tots

10:00 a.m. | Tuesdays | September 7th-December 14th

Facebook Live | All Ages

Sitdown Storytime

10:30 a.m. | Tuesdays | September 7th-December 14th

Atrium | All Ages | In-person Registration Required

Family Storytime Virtual

10:00 a.m. | Wednesdays September 8th-December 15th

YouTube/FB

Musical Storytime Virtual

10:00 a.m. | Thursdays | September 9th-December 16th

YouTube/FB

Musical Storytime In-Person

10:30 a.m. | Thursdays September 9th-December 16th

Atrium | All Ages | In-person Registration Required

Crafts for Kids

10 a.m. | Saturdays | September 4th-December 18th

One of our Youth Services librarians will show you how to make something new out of things you have at home!

First Chapter Friday

1 p.m. | Fridays | September 3rd-December 24th

The YSD librarians read the first chapter from some of their favorite books.

All Ages

Picturing Women Inventors

September 1st-September 30th

RPL is presenting the Smithsonian poster exhibition highlighting the History of Women Inventors in the United States.

Back to School Reading Challenge

September 1st-September 30th

Visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate.

Hispanic Heritage Month Cultural Celebration

6 p.m. | Thursday, September 30th | Circle of Library Drive

Chinelo Dancers- A tradition of masked and costumed performances that originates from the historic blending of indigenous and catholic cultures. Authentic Latinx Cuisine

Teens

Scratch 101

4 p.m.| Tuesdays, September 14th – September 28th | Register

Are you interested in coding? Come and learn the basics using Scratch. Open to kids in 4th – 8th Grade.

Open Gaming Lab

4 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, September 15th-December 15th

12 p.m.-3 p.m. | Saturdays, September 25th-December 18th

Grades 6-12 | Innovation Lab

Open Lab at the Library! Teens come to play Fortnite, Minecraft, Classic Arcade, Coding Games, and more!

Amazing Race: Library Edition

3 p.m.| Friday, September 24th |Atrium | Register

Ages 13-18

Teams of two will travel around the world–without leaving the library. Along the way, they will be confronted with a number of tasks designed to test your knowledge and ability to cooperate and think under pressure.

Take Away for Teens: Back to School

10 a.m. | Saturday, September 25th | Register

Ages 13-18

Register to pick up a kit that includes all the support and encouragement we at the library can offer for back-to-school teen support.

20 National Performers to Celebrate 100 Thousand Poets for Change at BONK!

BONK! Arts and Culture Series will be hosting a virtual event featuring performers from around the United States as a part of the 100 Thousand Poets for Change movement. Racine, Wisconsin, August 27, 2021 – This month’s BONK! The event will be held on Saturday, September 25th from 6 pm to 8 pm on Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. Curated and hosted by Alex Reilly, BONK! will feature poets, writers, and musicians both locally and from across the country sharing pieces about social justice and change. A link to the Zoom event, Facebook feed, and more information about this event can be found at https://bonkperformanceseries.wordpress.com/events/

This month’s event will be part of 100 Thousand Poets for Change, a grassroots organization that brings communities together to call for environmental, social, and political change within the framework of peace and sustainability. An event that began primarily with poet organizers, 100 A thousand Poets for Change has grown into an interdisciplinary coalition with year-round events with various performers from around the world. BONK! exists to bring healing, justice, equity, joy, connection, and quality of life to the Racine community and beyond, through a variety of educational and community-building initiatives, including a world-class performing arts series. The BONK! series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in the fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over twelve years now. BONK! Is made possible by The Racine Public Library, the Racine Community Foundation, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, and Olde Madrid restaurant.

For more information, you can go to http://bonkperformanceseries.wordpress.com or you can

contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930 or e-mail us at bonk.racine@gmail.com.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!