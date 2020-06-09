The City of Racine received $650,000 Monday from the federal CARES Act to support homeless community members affected by the coronavirus.

First Congressional District Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) announced the award, which is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money will benefit homeless individuals and families suffering from COVID-19. Steil voted in favor of the CARES Act.

One of the most at-risk groups for transmission of coronavirus are homeless individuals.

“Our community of Racine struggles with homelessness and these funds will help our community prevent, prepare for, and respond to the invisible virus,” said Steil.

The congressman has visited HALO Inc. in Racine and the Shalom Center in Kenosha, speaking with community leaders about the needs of the homeless.

“While the CARES Act is far from perfect, it provides relief,” said Steil on the floor of congress in March. “This bill provides free coronavirus testing for Americans and ensures those on the front lines—our doctors, nurses, and health professionals—have the supplies they need.”

The cities of Racine, Madison and Milwaukee received Emergency Solution Grants (ESG) through the CARES Act. The funds will support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

“I continue fighting for Southeast Wisconsin while we are under attack from an invisible virus that is impacting our health and economy,” said Steil