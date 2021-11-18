Racine resident Tanner Schuh has earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the summer 2021 trimester at Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Schuh attends the main campus of Palmer in Davenport, IA. The college, which is the first and largest chiropractic college, also has campuses in San Jose, CA, and Port Orange, FL.

