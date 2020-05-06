Racine, WI. — Racine Revitalization Partnership, Inc. (RRP) proudly announces the completion of a new, affordable 3-bedroom 2-bath home with detached garage at1624 Phillips Avenue.

Ed Miller, Executive Director of RRP, stated that affordable housing is a catalyst for stabilizing neighborhoods. By increasing homeownership opportunities, developing landlords, and teaching renters’ rights and responsibilities RRP’s mission will serve our community by improving health, employment, and educational outcomes.

RRP acquires properties through its partnerships with the City and County of Racine, private donations, and directly through the real estate market. As a Community Housing Development Organization, RRP reinvests any revenue it generates back into the community by providing affordable housing as well as education, workforce opportunities, neighborhood beautification and community events.

All RRP homes are energy efficient, adhering to the standards set by Focus on Energy. This home features luxury vinyl plank flooring, semi-custom all wood cabinets, solid surface bathroom counters, and no maintenance exteriors utilizing materials chosen for durability and design.



In partnership with the City of Racine, U.S. Housing and Urban Development, the Racine Community Foundation, Associated Bank, Johnson Financial Group, The Buhler Foundation, Forward Community Investments, Town Bank, and a host of other partners, RRP is providing new affordable housing, rehabbed homes and supportive housing throughout the City of Racine.



RRP’s mission builds on a foundation of diversity to provide social and economic opportunities by uniting the community through work, housing, and commerce that supports healthy and vibrant neighborhoods.

Deborah Price, Coldwell Banker Real Estate will begin showing the home on May 11, 2020

Please consider a donation to support RRP’s mission. Contact Ed Miller at 262-456-2340 or ed@revitalizeracine.org with any questions about projects, opportunities, and property donations or tour.

RRP’s website is http://revitalizeracine.org