The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 p.m. news on Thursday, July 21, 2022, featured the Racine Raider’s game against the Illinois Cowboys, SapSap’s owner Alex Hanesakda, and a business spotlight on Neuro Advantage Rehabilitation — all stories on the Racine County Eye news website.

Loren Lamoreaux, the Racine County Eye web editor, discussed the stories with Julia Fello, an anchor on the newscast.

About the Racine Roundup segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on three stories from the week.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening in Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Lamoreau featured the following stories:

A look at the Racine Raiders

The Racine Raiders won their second game in a row and kicked off a stretch of potential revenge games with a 44-14 thrashing of the Illinois Cowboys in front of a strong crowd of 969 people. Read about the highlights and what to look forward to by reading more below.

SapSap makes a difference beyond cooking

Alex Hanesakda, the owner of Laotian-inspired and Asian fusion eatery SapSap, was one of two “heroes” recognized by the Wisconsin chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA-WI) in their AAPI (Asian American, Pacific Islander) Community Hero Recognition Program.

Business Spotlight: Neuro Advantage Rehabilitation

Owners and best friends — Megan Kramp and Elizabeth Olley — opened Neuro Advantage Rehabilitation located at. 13200 Globe Dr Suite 206 in Mount Pleasnt. They hope the center will provide help to an underserved population with some much-needed relief. They offer traditional physical and occupational therapy appointments, in addition to helping those with neurological conditions.

Watch the Racine Roundup

To watch the first installment of the Racine Roundup, click the button below.

Watch the Racine Roundup on TMJ4’s 4:00 news

