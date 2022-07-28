The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 p.m. news on Thursday, July 28. Denise Lockwood, owner of the Racine County Eye, discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchor Symone Woolridge on the newscast.

During the segment, the Racine County Eye announced the launch of the upcoming nonprofit, The Inclusive Bean, and its unique employment model to employ those with disabilities. Along the theme of inclusion, the Racine County Eye shared the story of Colten Stapleman, an 8-year-old, who is taking full advantage of the accessible equipment at Racine’s North Beach during Disability Pride Month.

Changing gears, Woolridge and Lockwood ended the segment with the chance to get locals involved with the Racine County Eye’s Best of the Best BBQ contest.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on three stories from the week.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Lockwood featured the following stories:

