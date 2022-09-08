The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 p.m. news on Thursday, Sept. 8. Racine County Eye’s staff writer, Emma Widmar, discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors Susan Kim and Ryan Jenkins on the newscast.

During the first part of the segment, Widmar talked about Higher Expectations for Racine County’s “Back 2 School – For teens, by teens” event that will be taking place this Saturday. The Back 2 School event will take place on Sept. 10, 2022, at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., at the South Pavillion. Those who are between the ages of 13 and 18 years old can attend. obstacle courses, inflatable games, a DJ, lawn games, and a BBQ from Papa’s One Man Grill for all to enjoy. Read more about what’s happening the local event on our website.

Next, they dove into another event happening on Sept. 10. Billy’s Posse Inc., a lost dog search and recovery team, is partnering with 5Kevents.org to present the Racine community with its first official Bark in the Park pet festival, in conjunction to the Root River 5K. The festivities start with the 5K at Island Park, 1698 Liberty St. From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., pet owners and their furry friends can participate in a variety of activities. Check out what’s offered online.

The segment closed by talking about a new business coming to Historic Downtown Waterford. Riverside Studio, a Crystal Apothecary Shop, and Wellness Center will open at 18 West Main St. around Thanksgiving. The location that is coming to Waterford will continue as an extension of the location in Rochester, located at 101 N. Front St. Learn more about this business’s efforts and plans for the future on our site.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week on the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

