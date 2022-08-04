The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 p.m. news on Thursday, Aug. 4. Emma Widmar, staff writer at the Racine County Eye, discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchor Charles Benson on the newscast.

During the segment, Widmar introduced the Racine County Eye’s Back to School campaign which includes back-to-school advice from teachers, school supply drives and much more.

Moving from one type of drive to another, the pair then talked about the Diaper Drive collaboration between Sporty Girl Accessories and Sew ‘n Save of Racine happening on Aug. 6.

Changing gears, Benson and Widmar ended the segment with the Starving Artist Fair being held on Aug. 7 at the Dekoven Center.

Widmar featured the following stories:

