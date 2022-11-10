The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Nov. 10. This week, Racine County Eye Web Editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Charles Benson and Susan Kim.

The segment started introducing Racine County Eye’s business spotlight, Black Wick. The new business in Downtown Racine is owned by a mother-daughter duo. Black Wick is a DIY candle and soap creation shop. Learn about how you can create your own project by reading their story on our website.

The Racine Roundup continued by highlighting two veterans in the community. Chris Slater, a United States Marine Corps, Chief Radio Operator, is working to address challenges facing veterans. By sharing his story with the Racine County Eye he is focusing on creating a conversation about life post-military. Read his story here.

Next up, TMJ4 and the Racine County Eye discussed Jimmy Zinetek’s story as a veteran who served in the Air Force. When he returned home from the military, Zientek was met with physical ailments and also challenges with his mental health. Around the same time of discharge, Zientek’s mom was diagnosed with cancer.

To cope with life’s challenges, he started a Facebook page to unite people over smoking and grilling meat. He uses this platform as an opportunity to talk about mental illness and find positive outlets. Read his story on our website.

We concluded the conversation by talking about the Racine County Eye’s Unlocking Racine fundraiser. Lamoreaux expressed the importance of supporting local journalism. The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Social on Sixth, 324 6th St., in Racine. Learn more here.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment. Nov. 10

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the purple buttons below.

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.