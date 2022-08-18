The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 p.m. news on Thursday, Aug. 18. Emma Widmar, staff writer, at the Racine County Eye, discussed various stories with TMJ4’s anchor Symone Woolridge on the newscast.

During the segment, Widmar discussed the success of Racine’s transit system. Racine Transit (RYDE Racine) is the proud owner of 13 all-electric, battery-powered buses. It’s serving as the largest fleet of electric buses in the state. This story is featured on the Racine County Eye. Additionally, more about the buses can be found on our website.

Riding into new things happening in Union Grove, Widmar chatted about a new public resource, The Little Locker. The community project is aiming to put school supplies in the hands of those in need.

The segment closed out discussing the Racine County Eye’s Business Spotlight: Luxe Injection Bouqtiue. Widmar shared how the new business provides services like Botox, chemical peels, fillers and more. Check out their services by reading the feature story.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Widmar featured the following stories:

