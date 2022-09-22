The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Sept. 22. Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz, on the newscast.

This week’s segment kicked off chatting about River Bend Nature Center’s annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival. The event will feature the opportunity for kids to climb a tree. Want to learn how they can get involved? Visit the article here. Lamoreaux also talked about the chainsaw sculpting and sculpture auction that benefits RBNC’s educational programming.

This week’s Business Spotlight is Java Dreams. Melissa Rice owns a coffee shop, cafe and small bakery in Caledonia. Through her business, she is working to connect with other locals. Lamoreaux shared how one item on the menu, Rice’s frosted cookies, got its name. Read the story to learn more about this new business.

The Racine Roundup wrapped up with Lamoreaux talking about a former business spotlight, We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym. Their gym will open its play space up to Racine on Oct. 1. Lamoreaux also shared the mission of the business and how the family worked together to create the space. To learn about the ways the owners are serving a diverse population, read more on our website.

