The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Oct. 27. This week, Racine County Eye Staff Writer, Emma Widmar, discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim.

The segment started by talking about a new business in Racine. The Joint Chiropractic franchise found a home in Racine. Through their business, they want to achieve helping community members by providing wellness care and chiropractic services. Learn more about their practice by reading their business spotlight.

The Racine Roundup continued by sharing the story of Educators Credit Union employee Madison Gartzke, who was appointed as an Ambassador for United Way. With this title, Madison took it upon herself to challenge her coworkers to raise $1,000 for the nonprofit. She was able to do this in three short weeks. The catch? By raising these funds, Madison shaved her head and donated her hair to Wigs for Kids. Watch the moment it all happened on our website.

Lastly, the segment closed out talking about an RUSD educator who published a children’s book inspired by her daughter. Amber Nurmi, has written “I’m Funny,” a children’s book based on her daughter. In the book, the child does a funny act and then notes how she is funny. Read the full story on our website.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment. Oct. 27

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the purple buttons below.

