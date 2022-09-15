The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 p.m. news on Thursday, Sept. 15. Racine County Eye owner Denise Lockwood discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Susan Kim and Ryan Jenkins, on the newscast.

This week’s Business Spotlight is Tender Touch Therapy. While not new, the business is expanding in Kenosha. The Kenosha location will be moving to the former United Auto Workers Local 72 building, located at 3615 Washington Road, in Kenosha. The business provides therapy services across Southeastern Wisconsin. Learn more about their mission on our website.

Lockwood informed readers about Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots. Volunteers and donations are needed as the organization gears up for the holiday season. Additionally, caregivers who cannot afford Christmas gifts for their children may register for the 2022 program starting Tuesday, October 4. Learn about getting involved by reading more.

The Racine Roundup wrapped up with Lockwood talking about an event happening this weekend in Historic Downtown Rochester. Their Day in the Country event will feature a full day of fall fun. Want to know more? Check out the article that gives an in-depth look into the event.

