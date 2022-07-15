The “Racine Roundup,” a brand new collaboration between TMJ4 and the Racine County Eye, will be broadcast live during the 4 p.m. news every Thursday on Milwaukee’s NBC affiliate station, TMJ4.

The Racine Roundup, featuring different staff members from the Racine County Eye, will take place at 4:20 p.m each Thursday during TMJ4’s 4 o’clock news with Symone Woolridge.

When tuning in, you will see a Racine County Eye staff member sharing more in-depth information on three of our stories from that week. These stories have been curated toon highlight what’s happening in Racine County. This going segment will support Racine County Eye’s mission to provide community-focused stories. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching even further throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

In the future, you can look forward to collaborations between the two companies on other relevant news stories for Racine County in addition to the weekly Racine Roundup.

First Segment Aired

The first segment of this special partnership launched on Thursday, July 14. Denise Lockwood, owner of the Racine County Eye, appeared live on TV and discussed the following stories with Woolridge:

1. Racine Public Library celebrates 125th anniversary

The Racine Public Library is celebrating its 125th anniversary. The public is invited to celebrate this milestone with a blowout block party on July 16 at the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St.

2. Vote for your favorite markets

Racine County Eye’s Best of the Best: Farmers Markets is now live! Now is your chance to vote for your favorite markets and vendors. Voting ends July 21.

3. Business Spotlight: Rusty’s Dry Goods

Word on the street is that Rusty’s Dry Goods, 307 E. Main St., will open its doors at 11 a.m. on July 23. The shop will be the newest upscale men’s gift store. They will carry local home and gift items.

Watch the Racine Roundup

To watch the first installment of the Racine Roundup, click on the button below to be taken to the TMJ4 video on YouTube.

