The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Sept. 29. Racine County Eye staff writer Emma Widmar discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Susan Kim and Ryan Jenkins, on the newscast.

This week’s segment kicked off chatting about Business Spotlight Create Cafe. The business specializes in making macarons and custom gifts. They will open their doors at the Midwest Market on Oct. 8. The mother and two daughters look forward to sharing their unique french cookies with Racine.

Next up, the team chatted about The Quilts on Barns Road Adventure. Motorists can travel through Racine County and view 28 barn quilts. The adventure takes off on Oct. 8. Maps are available at the Real Racine visitors center. Read more about this adventure on our website.

The Racine Roundup wrapped up with Widmar chatting about an unforgettable moment shared between the Racine Zoo’s lion, Azizi, and Bella Trevino, a 16-year-old with Autism. Check out the photos of Bella and the lion in our exclusive feature article, complete with breathtaking photos by Sarah Greening Photography.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment. Sept. 29

The following stories were featured:

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the previous Racine Roundups now by clicking the purple buttons below.

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.