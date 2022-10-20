The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Oct. 20. This week, Racine County Eye’s web editor, Loren Lamoreaux, and their two children, Miriam and Rebekah, discussed the school shooting hoax that took place across Southeastern Wisconsin this morning with TMJ4 anchors, Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim.

Miriam, a senior, and Rebekah, a freshman, are students who were involved in a lockdown at Bradford High School due to a threat of an active shooter.

While proven a hoax, Miriam began the segment by talking about the moment when she found out there was an active shooter threat taking place at their school. Miriam safely evacuated from the school with her gym class of around 40 students while the incident was still under investigation.

Loren added to the segment by saying how it felt to be a parent during this event. While extremely difficult, Loren remained calm and allowed authorities to do their jobs. This provided the editor comfort. They noted that they had communication with their children throughout the incident.

Rebekah contributed to the Racine Roundup by sharing their experience as a student who could not escape the school to a different location. She considered how mentally unwell an individual must be to make a prank like this.

Loren concluded the segment by thanking first responders for their promptness and how they handled the situation.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

The following story was featured:

