The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Oct. 6. Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim, on the newscast.

This week’s segment kicked off with the Jacobs family Halloween lights. For a decade now, the Jacobs family has been creating a magical fright-world Halloween display for visitors to enjoy while donating to a noble cause. Spectators can donate funds while visiting the display to help cover the costs of medicine used to treat a resident tiger who has fallen ill.

Next up, the team chatted about Racine’s very own female football MVP from St. Catherine’s High School, Laila Collier-White. Freshman Collier-White has been playing football – among other sports – all her life and has not let any gender stereotypes get in the way of her desire to play. As the only female player on the team, she has been paving inroads for others to see that dreams are worth chasing.

The Racine Roundup wrapped up with Lamoreaux talking about the Vos family and Forever Vos Farms. The Vos family purchased a farm in 2014. Since then, the full-time healthcare worker couple has added three children (all under the age of 5) along with a complete renovation and storefront opening for their dry-aged beef and other quality products from their farm.

