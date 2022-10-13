The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Oct. 13. Racine County Eye owner Denise Lockwood discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim, on the newscast.

This week’s segment started with a unique story about a message in a bottle bringing two strangers together. Lockwood shared how in a day of new-age technology, a message in a bottle traveled from Racine to Michigan, sharing an inspiring message. Read the full story on our website.

Next up, the team chatted about a pumpkin fest coming to Union Grove. The Pumpkin Fest will offer families in the area the chance to participate in various fall fun. Chuck your own pumpkin, sign up to taste test The Best of the Midwest BBQ, go for a hayride and more. Learn about where and when the fest will take place by reading more.

The Racine Roundup wrapped up with Lockwood talking about Business Spotlight: Be Plush. Multiple business owners came together to open up a women’s boutique in Racine. They sell clothing, handbags, bakery items, and personal care items. Each of the owners is a cancer survivor or someone going through cancer treatment. Two of the owners are breast cancer survivors. This month, proceeds from select pieces of merchandise will go to benefit a Racine local who is battling breast cancer.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

The following stories were featured:

