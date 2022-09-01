The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 p.m. news on Thursday, Sept. 1. Racine County Eye’s web editor, Loren Lamoreaux, discussed various stories with TMJ4’s anchor Symone Woolridge on the newscast.

During the first part of the segment, Lamoreaux informed readers about a new business in Racine. The Sanctum Tabletop Gaming Emporium is a locally-owned storefront that provides a place for people to shop, learn and connect to Racine’s gaming community. It’s a complete hub for entertainment! They are this week’s Racine County Eye Business Spotlight. Read their story on our website.

Speaking of entertainment, they also shared with viewers exciting activities that are happening in Racine County this weekend. It’s Labor Day weekend and there is no shortage of ways to have fun during the time off from work. Check out the article and read about what you can do this weekend.

The segment closed out by discussing an RUSD educator’s claim to fame! Monique McNight has taken a recent hit song by Lizzo and put her own spin on it. Switching the lyrics to fit into her profession helped to do the trick. The video can be viewed on TikTok and more about her story can be read on our website.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment. Sept. 1 Racine Roundup

The following stories were featured:

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the previous Racine Roundups now by clicking the purple buttons below.

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.