The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 p.m. news on Thursday, Aug. 11. Loren Lamoreaux, Web Editor at the Racine County Eye, discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchor Symone Woolridge on the newscast.

During the segment, Lamoreaux announced that Racine Unified School District has recently received 6 model certifications from the National Career Academy Coalition. This story is featured in the Racine County Eye’s Back to School campaign.

They switched gears and Lamoreaux provided viewers with a snapshot of 4 ways to stay safe while jogging. The tips are provided by Henry Perez, a City of Racine Alderman and retired police officer. This story is a part of Racine County Eye’s “Snapshots of Safety” series.

Lastly, the segment closed out chatting about the Racine County Eye’s Business Spotlight: M Force. Lamoreaux announced and welcomed the business to Racine. They gave viewers the inside scoop on the brick-and-mortar location that offers small companies a home base, event space, and much more.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup To watch this week’s installment, click the button below. Aug. 11 Racine Roundup

Lamoreaux featured the following stories:

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the previous Racine Roundups now by clicking the purple buttons below.

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.